Man gets 15 years for forcing 13-year-old into prostitution

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of giving a 13-year-old girl drugs and alcohol and forcing her into prostitution has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that 31-year-old Michael Feliz, of Lowell, was sentenced after being found guilty earlier this month of charges including aggravated child rape, trafficking of a child under the age of 18 for sexual servitude, and deriving financial support of a minor engaged in prostitution.

Authorities say shortly after Feliz was released from prison in October 2014 following a three-year stint for armed robbery, he befriended the girl. He provided her with heroin, cocaine and alcohol, and told her she must engage in prostitution to pay for his drug habit.

Prosecutors say he got her addicted and kept all the money derived from prostitution.

