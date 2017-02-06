Man gets 8 years in prison in online sex extortion cases

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to eight years in prison for remotely hacking into the online accounts of nearly a dozen female teenagers and trying to extort sexually explicit photos from them.

The U.S. Justice Department says 23-year-old Ryan J. Vallee, who formerly lived in Laconia, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty to a 31-count indictment last year and was sentenced Monday.

Authorities say Vallee admitted hacking into his victims’ online accounts, sometimes taking control of them and demanding that the victims send him sexually explicit photos of themselves.

The U.S. Secret Service investigated the case with help from local police.

