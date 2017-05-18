Man gets life behind bars for fatal beating at Quincy bar

DEDHAM (WHDH) - Two years after brutally beating a man to death outside a Quincy sports bar, Paul Fahey was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

Heartbroken relatives packed Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court and delivered emotional victim impact statements prior to the sentencing of Fahey, 44, who was found guilty in the beating death of 42-year-old Keith Boudreau.

“We lost a best friend. Our children lost their father. They will never have his presence again,” Boudreau’s mother Kathleen said in front of the court.

In just 90 minutes time, the jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday. Authorities say Fahey brutally beat Boudreau, a father of two boys, at the Home Ice Sports Bar in March 2015.

“The supreme evil that Paul Fahey displayed on March 23 has changed my family’s lives forever,” Boudreau’s sister Tanya Nelson said.

Prosecutors say Fahey attacked Boudreau for simply staring in his direction. They say Fahey knocked him to the ground before stomping on his head outside the bar. Boudreau died in the days following what was described as an “unprovoked” attack.

Boudreau’s grieving family and friends are now left trying to find comfort and closure.

“I miss my son more than anyone could ever imagine.” Kathleen Boudreau said. “He was a decent man and was loved by so many.”

Fahey left the courthouse in handcuffs and leg shackles. He is eligible for parole in 2032.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)