Man gets life for fatally stabbing woman in front of daughter on Mother’s Day

ROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing a woman in front of her daughter on Mother’s Day.

A Superior Court judge handed down the sentence Wednesday after 45-year-old Yuland Stansfield pleaded guilty to murder.

Prosecutors say Stansfield fatally stabbed 42-year-old Christine Santurri in front of her then-21-year-old daughter after she opened the back door of her East Providence apartment on Mother’s Day in 2015. The mother of three died at the hospital.

Prosecutors say Santurri, who had a restraining order against Stansfield, had come to police before the attack, saying he had sent her threatening text messages.

Police say they searched for Stansfield but weren’t able to locate him.

Stansfield apologized in court.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)