BOSTON (WHDH) — A man convicted of murdering a woman in Boston back in 1992 was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Lena Bruce was 22 years old when she was found dead in her South End apartment, just nine weeks after she graduated from Tufts University. Prosecutors said James Witkowski sexually assaulted Bruce and suffocated her.

The case went cold for more than 20 years before DNA linked Witkowski to the crime. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder.

Bruce’s sorority sisters read victim impact statements at the sentencing.

“Today I get to see justice prevail and correct, make amends for Lena’s life. Which was senselessly and shamelessly stolen from her,” said Barbara Eden, who was Bruce’s roommate at the time of her murder.

Bruce’s parents have both since passed away but a family friend read a statement on behalf of her siblings.

“Our family thanks the court system by letting everyone know that this black life mattered,” said Derrick Greene.

Bruce’s sorority sisters said they were hoping to get an apology from Witkowski but he did not give one. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

