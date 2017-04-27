Man gets life without parole for poisoining Bulger extortion victim

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man convicted of killing one of Whitey Bulger’s extortion victims was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

William Camuti, 72, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Stephen Rakes. Prosecutors said Camuti killed Rakes by putting cyanide in his iced coffee and then later dumped his body in the woods. Prosecutors said Camuti killed Rakes because he owed his $100,000 and was unable to pay him back.

Camuti was also sentenced to five to seven years in prison for misleading a police officer. Camuti’s attorney said they will appeal the conviction.

