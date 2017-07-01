Man gets more than 20 years for molesting 13-year-old girl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man is headed to prison for more than 20 years for molesting a 13-year-old girl two years ago.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin’s office said Friday that a Superior Court judge handed down a 35-year sentence, with 23 years to serve and the remainder suspended with probation, to 37-year-old Hasim Munir, of Providence.

Munir was convicted of first-degree child molestation in May. He will be subject to lifetime sex offender registration.

Prosecutors say Munir molested the girl, who he knew, in April 2015. The victim reported it to her mother, who brought the girl to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for an examination. Hospital staff alerted the police.

