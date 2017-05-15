Man gets pizza delivered while stuck on Amtrak train

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A hungry passenger made a desperate call for pizza on a delayed Amtrak train.

The delivery man was seen going on to the tracks and handing over the pizza as the train was stuck while on the way to Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

Amtrak said the three hour delay was caused by a mechanical issue.

Two other trains later took the passengers to the nation’s capitol.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)