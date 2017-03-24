Man gets prison time for sexually assaulting kids at campus day care

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) – A former Massachusetts college student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting children at a campus day care.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Kyle Loughlin was sentenced Friday in Brockton Superior Court after pleading guilty to multiple counts of rape and abuse of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Authorities say the Wrentham resident inappropriately touched three preschool-age children while working at the Bridgewater State University day care center in 2015. School officials said Loughlin was a student at the time and had passed a required background check.

Loughlin’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

The day care’s former director is scheduled to go on trial next month on charges she failed to report the abuse and endangered children.

