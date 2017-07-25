Man gets up to 13 years in prison for beating wife

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who beat his wife so severely she ended up on life support in the hospital has been sentenced to up to 13 years in prison.

Joseph Malachi, of Springfield, was also sentenced Monday to five years’ probation after pleading guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault on a family member.

The Republican reports that police responded to the family’s apartment in September for reports of an unconscious person. Prosecutors say the woman had been stomped on and kicked. One of the couple’s children told a security guard that “My dad just killed my mom.”

Prosecutors say the victim to this day requires a cane to walk.

