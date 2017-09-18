Man gets ‘very sensitive’ body part stuck in weight at gym

(WHDH) — Firefighters responded Friday morning to a gym in Worms, Germany, after officials say a lifter got a “very sensitive” body part stuck inside a weight that’s typically placed on a barbell.

The Feuerwehr Worms Fire Department posted photos of broken five-pound weight on their Facebook page and said crews were forced to use a vibrations saw and a hydraulic emergency kit to remove the weight from the man’s penis.

Officials say crews worked for three-hours before they were able to remove the weight.

The fire department shared a message for fellow weight lifters: “Please do not imitate such actions!”

It’s not clear what motivated the man to get into such an awkward situation.

