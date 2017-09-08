ORLANDO, FLA (WHDH) — One customer at Lowe’s went above and beyond to help a woman panicking about not having a generator in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

After learning the last generator was sold, Pam Brekke – who was next in line – got turned away in tears.

“My father is on oxygen and I’m worried about this storm,” Brekke said.

Workers didn’t know whether more supplies and generators would be coming, but thankfully one man came to Brekke’s rescue.

Ramon Santiago saw Brekke in tears and handed over his generator.

“She need the generator. It’s okay. No worry for them,” said Santiago. He couldn’t say much to Brekke because of a language barrier, but that didn’t stop him from helping out someone in need.

This simple act brought Brekke to tears again but for a different reason.

“I’m very overwhelmed by that man. He’s helping our family,” Brekke exclaimed.

She says she is very grateful and will never forget this act of kindness.

