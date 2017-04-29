Man helps rescue neighbors from Gardner house fire

GARDNER, MA (WHDH) - A quick-thinking neighbor was able to help get two women out of a house that went up in flames early Saturday morning in Gardner.

The three-story house on Woodland Avenue caught fire at around 4 a.m. Saturday. Leo Gallant, who lives across the street, said he was up early and saw the flames. Gallant said he ran up to the house and told one woman to get out of the building. He then heard another woman screaming for help from a second-story window. Gallant got a ladder from his house and police were able to get the woman to safety.

Firefighters said they do not encourage residents to run towards burning buildings but said they were impressed with Gallant.

“It’s important to do everything you can and that’s just what this guy did and this woman, she owes her life to him,” said Gardner firefighter Philip Brady.

Gallant said he is not a hero and told 7News “it was the neighborly thing to do” when he ran to help.

