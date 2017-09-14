Man hiding in bushes approaches boy outside Wellesley school, police say

WELLESLEY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Wellesley are warning the community to be on the lookout after they say a man hiding in the bushes outside an elementary school approached a student on Wednesday morning.

A boy walking in the Oak Street area outside the Sprague School told police a bearded man climbed out of a bush, offered him a cellphone and asked him to help him participate in the “Blue Whale” challenge.

The challenge allegedly consists of a series of harmful tasks assigned to players during a 50-day period, with the final challenge requiring the player to commit suicide.

Police say the student immediately fled from the man and that there was no additional contact.

The man is said to be Caucasian, in his 20s, and about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with long brown hair that was in a ponytail.

Police are investigating the unusual incident. Parents are being asked to remind their children to report any strange incidents.

