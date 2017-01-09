Man hit by tractor, killed during roadside assistance

PITTSFIELD, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say a New Hampshire man getting roadside assistance died when he was struck by a tractor trailer alongside Interstate 95 in Pittsfield.

The crash occurred on Sunday evening and killed 27-year-old Dustin Smithurst of Gorham.

Police say Smithurst’s car skidded into the median and hit some trees off the northbound lane. He was standing alongside the passing lane as a wrecker was assisting him when he was struck by the tractor trailer.

Police say Smithurst was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he later died. No charges were filed against the truck driver.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)