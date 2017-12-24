Police: Man hit, killed while running from officer on Massachusetts highway

SEEKONK, MA (WHDH) -

A man who police say fled a traffic stop on foot was struck and killed Saturday night on a highway in Seekonk.

Troopers responded around 8:30 p.m. to Route 195 westbound near Exit 11 after receiving reports of a pedestrian that was struck.

A Rhode Island woman driving a minivan struck a man in the left travel lane, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A preliminary investigation by troopers indicates the man tried to evade a Seekonk police officer who attempted to stop his vehicle. Police say the man drove behind a Motel 6 on Fall River Avenue and fled his vehicle on foot.

The suspect ran onto Route 195, across the right and middle travel lanes, and was struck, according to police.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released at a later time.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The incident is under investigation.

