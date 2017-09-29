Man honored by police for helping stop armed robber at Calif. Starbucks

CLOVIS, Calif. (WHDH) — The Fresno Police Department honored a man who fought back and stopped an armed robber at a California Starbucks back in the summer.

Surveillance video shows a man holding a gun at the Starbucks cashier. The man then jumped into action and took the suspect down.

“Cregg Jerri is an American hero,” said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer. “He is somebody that I deeply admire, somebody who went well above and beyond the call of a citizen and did something that I believe very, very few people in this world would have done.”

The suspect said he plans to sue the man for using excessive force on him.

