BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was stabbed in Chinatown on Wednesday morning.

It happened off Surface Road near Kneeland Street.

Police said they found the bleeding victim outside of South Station.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said if they are still looking for a suspect.

