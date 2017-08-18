Man hospitalized after falling through floor at Bridgewater bakery

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - A man was injured Friday when he fell through the floor of a bakery in Bridgwater.

Emergency crews responded to Just Desserts Bakery and Cafe on Main Street after receiving a 911 call reporting the incident.

Investigators say the man was delivering a large item when he fell through the floor of the foyer.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)