Man in bed reportedly grazed by bullet in Dorchester

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Police were on the scene in Dorchester Wednesday night after a man was reportedly grazed in the head with a bullet.

Witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired on Glendale Street. A woman told 7News her 58-year-old brother was in bed when a bullet came through the window and grazed him in the head.

The man was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he is expected to be OK.

Boston Police, along with their gang unit, were seen canvassing the neighborhood in their investigation. It is not known if any suspects have been arrested.

