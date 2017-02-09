Man in custody after bomb threat at TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in custody following a bomb threat outside TD Garden.

The incident happened Wednesday night and continued overnight into Thursday.

A robot removed a suspicious device from the suspect’s car and took it away from the scene.

Police say the suspect refused to get out of his car for several hours after claiming that he had a bomb strapped to his chest.

Officers were eventually able to get him to walk out and then put him in handcuffs.

There is no word yet on whether there actually was a bomb.

