Man in custody following police standoff in Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WHDH) — One man was taken into custody Sunday night following a tense police standoff in Blackstone.

Authorities say officers responded around 10 p.m. to a home on Rayner Street for a welfare check and a man inside allegedly flashed a handgun, prompting a standoff.

A SWAT team was called to the scene. Tear gas was deployed before the situation was peacefully deployed.

The suspect’s name was not released. No injuries were reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

