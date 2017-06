HINGHAM (WHDH) - Police say a man was trying to get his boat out of the water in Hingham Harbor when his truck got stuck in the mud.

Police say the Jeep was at least 100-feet from the actual boat ramp.

The truck had to be towed out.

Officials say no fluids from the Jeep leaked into the water.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)