Man in Home Depot apron accused of impersonating employee to steal air conditioners

PLAISTOW, N.H.(WHDH) — A man wearing an orange Home Depot apron posed as an employee and stole air conditioners from a store in New Hampshire over the weekend, authorities said.

Bernardo Calana, 53, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, is accused of stealing air conditioners from the Home Depot in Plaistow and loading the units into a truck on Saturday around 9 a.m.

Police said officers found Calana with a store apron in his pocket that had the name “Shannon” written on it and flowers drawn on it.

Police said Calana denied having any knowledge of the air conditioners, but Home Depot management noticed the name on the apron didn’t match that of any worker at in the store.

Calana was arrested and later released on $500 bail.

He is slated to appear in court on July 7.

