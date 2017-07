Shoppers in Ireland witnessed a ‘wool-raising’ scene over the weekend when a farmer brought his sheep to a store.

The sheep was escorted around the shop on a leash.

The farmer tried to reason with the staff, saying the ‘no dogs’ sign did not include sheep.

The man was arrested on charges of assault after getting into an altercation in the market.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)