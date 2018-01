(WHDH) — A man in West Virginia was rescued by crews from his SUV which was submerged in rising floodwaters.

Rescue crews were able to pull him out of the rear hatch of the SUV before the floodwaters completely covered the vehicle

Crews said their training allowed them to successfully complete the rescue.

Nobody was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)