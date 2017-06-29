Man indicted in slaying of 2 Boston doctors

BOSTON (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a man suspected of killing two engaged doctors in their Boston luxury condominium.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, of Chelsea, was indicted Wednesday on charges including murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Teixeira is accused of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field in May.

Police responding to a report of a man with a gun say they found Teixeira at the scene and believed he pointed or fired a weapon at them. Two officers shot Teixeira.

Authorities later said Teixeira had not fired and that a fake gun was found at the scene, along with a bag filled with Bolanos’ jewelry.

Teixeira is being held without bail. His lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

