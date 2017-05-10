Man indicted on murder charges in gruesome Peabody killings

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) – A suspect in a gruesome double homicide inside a Massachusetts home has been indicted on murder charges.

Wes Doughty also faces charges of attempted arson and rape in the February deaths of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and his fiancee, 40-year-old Jennifer O’Connor.

Authorities say the victims’ bodies were found inside a home in Peabody, about 15 miles north of Boston. Greenlaw had been shot in the head while O’Connor had been stabbed in the neck and torso.

Prosecutors allege Doughty had sexually assaulted O’Connor and then tried to set the home on fire.

Doughty’s lawyer has said only the state’s version of events has been made public, and he expects more facts to come out.

Another suspect has been indicted on charges of accessory after the fact and attempted arson.

