Man injured in Chelsea drive-by shooting has died

CHELSEA (WHDH) - The man who was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Chelsea last week has died from his injuries according to officials.

The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead on Saturday night at Mass General.

His name has not been released.

The female victim who was also injured in the shooting is still recovering.

The incident happened on Congress Avenue near Shawmut Street.

Investigators are still working to find the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Chelsea Police.

This is an ongoing story. 7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)