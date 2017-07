DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital overnight on Wednesday after he was shot in Dorchester.

It happened on Cushing Avenue.

According to Boston EMS, the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.

