Man injured in Haverhill crash after allegedly fleeing traffic stop

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was seriously injured in a car crash in Haverhill after police said he fled a traffic stop in Merrimac.

Police in Merrimac said they tried to stop the driver for an expired registration but he drove off. He allegedly led police on a two-mile chase before crashing into a police at around 4 p.m. on Route 110.

The suspect was seriously injured in the crash. He was airlifted to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

The crash left some local residents without power.

