Man injured when hammock pulls down portion of chimney

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts fire chief says a college-age man is “extremely lucky” he wasn’t more seriously injured when a roof-top hammock collapsed and pulled down a portion of the chimney to which it was attached.

Amherst Chief Walter “Tim” Nelson says the man was taken to the hospital after concrete cinder blocks from the chimney fell on him just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The man’s name was not made public.

Nelson says the victim “got banged up pretty good” and had injuries consistent with concrete falling on him.

One end of the hammock was attached to the section of the chimney extending from the roof and the other end was attached to a fire escape.

He says three or four people were sitting on the hammock when it came down.

