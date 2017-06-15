Man involved in robbery spree sentenced

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who admitted to a string of robberies is heading to prison.

The Journal Inquirer reports that 34-year-old Randal Michaels, of Hartford, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree robbery and one count of third-degree robbery. Hartford Superior Court Judge Julia DiCocco Dewey sentenced Michaels to 12 years in prison.

Michaels was previously offered a plea bargain that would have carried a 10-year sentence. Michael Brown, Michaels’ attorney, says his client passed on the plea in hopes of getting a lesser sentence.

Prosecutors say Michaels participated in several robberies in 2015 with two others.

Brown said Michaels saw his mother dying and was sexually abused during his childhood.

Judge DiCocco Dewey acknowledged Michaels’ hardships but said he appeared the most culpable of the defendants.

