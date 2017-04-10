Man jumps into frozen pond to rescue dog in Canada

ST. ALBERT, Alberta (WHDH) — A man jumped into a frozen pond to rescue his dog at a park in Canada.

Duncan McAiver was at a dog park in Alberta with his dog when the dog fell through the ice and into the freezing water. Without hesitation, McAiver jumped in to get his pet to safety.

McAiver made it to a strip of concrete but fell through the ice again as he tried getting them back to share. He then waded through the pond’s shallow water to get back on land. A news crew happened to be nearby and caught the entire incident on camera.

Firefighters said they have been called to three separate ice rescues since Thursday. On Thursday, an 11-year-old boy was rescued after he fell through thin ice trying to retrieve a Frisbee.

Rescuers said there have been no serious consequences but are urging people to keep themselves and their pets off the ice.

