Man jumps off bridge into Merrimack River

police-lights

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Lowell Police are investigating a report of a person jumping from a bridge into the Merrimack River early Saturday.

Around 3:00 a.m. Saturday Lowell Police responded to Cox Bridge over the Merrimack River for a report that  27-year-old man jumped into the water as a suicide attempt.

The girlfriend of the victim said she saw him climb over the railing and jump.

She called for him and watched for him to resurface but he didn’t.

A search began and is still underway.

 

