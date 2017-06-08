Man killed after motorcycles collide in Barre

BARRE, MA (WHDH) - One man was killed and a second person was injured after a collision involving two motorcycles in Barre.

According to police, emergency crews responded to a crash on North Brookfield Road just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say the motorcycles were traveling in the same direction but not riding together.

According to the report, one motorcycle slowed down to turn and was struck from behind by the second motorcycle.

One of the riders was identified as Scott Errington, 45 of Cherry Valley. Errington was brought to Mary Lane Hospital in Ware where he was pronounced dead.

The other operator, a 35-year-old, was transported to UMass Hospital in Worcester by medical helicopter. That person’s condition is not known.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)