Man killed after multiple shots fired outside Dorchester McDonald’s

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities said a man was killed Thursday afternoon in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood after multiple gunshots were fired outside a McDonald’s.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to Gallivan Boulevard and found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police commissioner William Evans said the man was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said as many as eight shots were fired outside the restaurant. They said the gunman fled the scene in a blue Chrysler 300 with a Massachusetts license plate.

Sources tell 7News that a road rage incident may have sparked the deadly shooting.

Officers are investigating the incident and searching for the shooter.

The area has been closed to traffic.

