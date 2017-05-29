Man killed in armed confrontation with Maine deputies

ARUNDEL, Maine (AP) — A Maine sheriff’s department says a 37-year-old man is dead following an armed confrontation with York County deputies in Arundel.

The sheriff’s office and the Maine Attorney General’s office are investigating the incident, which was reported about 2:15 a.m. Monday.

In a brief statement, Sheriff William King says deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and Chad Dionne was “fatally wounded” in an armed confrontation with the deputies.

