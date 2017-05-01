Man killed in crash at New Hampshire toll plaza

BEDFORD, NH (WHDH) - Authorities say a Manchester man was killed Sunday night in a crash at the Bedford Toll Plaza.

New Hampshire State Police responded around 6:15 p.m. to the southbound side of of the Everett Turnpike for reports of a serious crash and found a driver who had been ejected from his vehicle.

Zachary Mattson, 22, struck the cement barrier at the entrance of the toll booth, rolled several times and was ejected onto the road, according to investigators. Mattson suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Investigators say speed was likely a factor in the crash. Witnesses told police that they saw a grey Saab approach one of the closed toll lanes at more than 70 miles per hour.

Three lanes of the highway were closed for several hours as investigators worked at the scene. Debris from the crash could be seen scattered across the road.

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s office was called to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

No toll workers were injured.

