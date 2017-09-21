Man killed in early morning crash on Route 6

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say one person was killed early Thursday in a single-car crash on Route 6 in Dartmouth.

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to State Road to investigate a report of a crash with injuries.

The sole occupant of a 2009 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, identified as Dimas Amaral, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. The 58-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Authorities say it appears that Amaral was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed.

The caused of the crash is under investigation.