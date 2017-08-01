Man killed in early morning multi-car crash on Route 24

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - A man was killed early Tuesday morning in a multi-car crash on Route 24 in Fall River.

State police said troopers responded to the southbound side of the highway for a report of a crash near exit 8A.

The victim, driving an SUV, struck a disabled SUV in that was in the left travel lane. Police said a van then struck the victim’s SUV, killing him.

All southbound lanes on Route 24 were closed for while emergency crews responded to the incident. Those lanes are now open.

The identity of the victim will be released following family notification.

