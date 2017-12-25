NEW YORK (AP) — A 76-year-old man has been killed in a wind-whipped fire at a New York high-rise apartment building.

Authorities say two firefighters were also injured in the fire Monday on the 35th floor of a 36-story building on 56th Street near Seventh Avenue in Manhattan.

Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella says firefighters were hampered by high winds and malfunctioning elevators.

He says the injured firefighters, treated at hospitals, have non-life-threatening injuries. The fire reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. drew over 100 firefighters before it was under control at 9 a.m. Parrella says the fire was contained to one apartment. The cause is under investigation.

Police said the victim was found unconscious and unresponsive in the bedroom of Apartment 35K. His identity was not immediately released.

