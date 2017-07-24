Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Spencer

SPENCER, Mass. (WHDH) — Investigators were called Sunday night to the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Spencer.

Authorities say officers were called around 8:00 p.m. for a domestic complaint at a home on Northwest Road.

Police tried to pull over a car believed to be involved, but according to officers, that person kept going towards the home where the complaint came from. The driver finally stopped in the driveway.

When the man got out of his car, authorities say he pointed what was believed to be a gun in his direction. The officer then fired and hit the suspect.

“I heard the police cruiser coming up the road, and then a shot, and that was it,” said neighbor Robert Frigon. “I’m pretty sure there was only one.”

Authorities say a replica handgun was found near the suspect. Spencer police tweeted out a picture of a pellet pistol next to an evidence marker.

“I yelled to my wife to shut the door and get in the house,” said Frigon, “and I didn’t know what was going on.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

“All I seen is a police cruiser leave,” said Frigon, “and an ambulance leave then another police cruiser behind it.”

The case is under investigation.

