Man killed in Westwood house fire

WESTWOOD, Mass. (WHDH) — One man has died after he was rescued from a house fire in Westwood Wednesday evening.

The fire started at around 5:30 p.m. at a house on Tamarack Road. Westwood’s fire chief said the flames were so intense, the house’s roof collapsed in two different places. A dog was rescued from the house and is now at a nearby shelter.

Officials said the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. The man has not been identified, pending next of kin notification.

