Man killed, police officer seriously injured in Millis crash

MILLIS, Mass. (WHDH/AP) – Officials say one person has been killed and a police officer was seriously injured in a two-car crash in Massachusetts.

The crash in Millis involved a police cruiser and a pickup truck. Officials say it happened around 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the pickup truck, 61-year-old Gary Kaufman, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors say Kaufman was pulling onto Eden Street when he was fatally struck just feet away from his home.

Officer Craig Thompson was taken to the hospital with significant injuries to his left arm.

Witnesses tell 7News that the cruiser went off the road, landed in a backyard and burst into flames. Neighbors rushed to the scene to help extinguish the flames.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

