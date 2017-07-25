Man killed when Commuter Rail train collides with truck in Abington

ABINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A man was killed Tuesday night when an MBTA Commuter Rail train collided with a pickup truck in Abington, Transit police officials said.

Authorities responded around 8:20 p.m. to the Kingston-Plymouth rail line on North Avenue for a report of crash involving a car and train.

Officials said the driver, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Ten passengers were said to be on the train when the crash happened. No injuries were reported.

Video from the scene showed a vehicle that was totally destroyed.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation. Officials said foul play is not suspected.

