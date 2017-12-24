Man killed while attempting to elude police in Seekonk

SEEKONK, MA (WHDH) - Police say they are investigating the death of a man who was hit and killed by a van on I-195 in Seekonk.

Massachusetts State Police say a Seekonk Police officer attempted to stop the man when he was driving.

Officials say the suspect drove behind a motel and took off running across the highway, at which point he was struck by the van.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the van was not injured.

