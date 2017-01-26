Man killed, woman hurt in 2-vehicle crash on I-95

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — State police say a man died when his car rear-ended another vehicle on Interstate 95 in Waterford.

Police say 25-year-old Jeffrey Patrick Havill, of Orange, was driving north in a Corvette at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when he made contact with the rear of another vehicle traveling in the same direction.

The Corvette went out of control, continued across the left lane and into the median, striking the metal beam guardrail.

Havill was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other vehicle was pushed into the shoulder.

The driver, a 29-year-old Ledyard woman, was treated at the hospital and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

