Man missing from camp is apparent drowning victim

STARK, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a man who went missing from a camp apparently drowned in a river.

New Hampshire fish and game officers and state troopers began searching for 53-year-old Kent Woods on Saturday afternoon after he was reported missing. While they were looking for him kayakers on the Upper Ammonoosuc River located Woods’ body about a quarter mile downstream from the camp.

A medical examiner pronounced the Stark resident dead at the scene.

An investigation is continuing.

