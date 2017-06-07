Man on mission to mow lawns in all 50 states visits Halifax

HALIFAX, Mass. (WHDH) — A man aiming to mow lawns in all 50 states was in Massachusetts Wednesday, where he cut the grass of a woman in Halifax.

The man behind this challenge is Rodney Smith Jr., a college student from Alabama. Smith started Raising Men Lawn Care Service, which gets young people involved in their communities by mowing lawns for neighbors living with health issues or disabilities.

“Just getting people to want to get out there, a lot of people have seen me do this and they’re encouraged to go out and help their community,” said Smith. He said he was also inspired by his grandmother, who taught him the importance of people helping each other.

While Smith mows lawns across the country, people in his organization have their own challenge: mowing 50 lawns in their own communities. Smith said the challenge has expanded and he even has two young men in England who are taking on the challenge.

Massachusetts is Smith’s 35th stop.

